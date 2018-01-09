‘Don't Austin our Georgetown': Residents speak out against proposed building

Residents fear the proposed building would contradict Downtown Georgetown's historic feel. (Photo: City of Georgetown)

GEORGETOWN, TX - GEORGETOWN, Texas -- A battle is brewing in Georgetown over a proposed building.

The "mixed use" building would sit at 8th and Church streets.

Some residents against the proposal have said “Don’t Austin our Georgetown” and “Don’t mess up a beautiful thing.” Residents also claim it's too tall compared to other buildings in the area and that it wouldn't include enough parking spots. The space is also just a few blocks from the historic downtown and critics feel the building won't fit in or reflect the culture. They said it goes against the historic charm of Georgetown.

The city's Historical and Architectural Review Commission rejected the developer’s proposal in December, saying it's not appropriate.

The developer is now seeking an exemption from city council. On Jan. 9, city council members will hear the builder’s appeal along with comments from those who oppose the idea.

Nearly 700 opponents have signed a petition against the building and some of them are expected to be at the city council meeting.

