Dogs bring gifts to retirement community

AUSTIN - It's the season of giving, and of coming together. Saturday, both happened at an Austin retirement community when they were visited by some cute canines.

Two golden retrieves, Buddy and Gracie, and their handlers, loaded up a sleigh, and stopped into the Clairmont Retirement Community in North Austin.

But these canine elves don't bring presents in a box, they're surprising these residents with joy and delight.

Cecelia Hamilton has lived here for 4 years, and loves each time these therapy dogs with Austin Dog Alliance visit.

"It is amazing how much animals mean to these people,” said Hamilton.

She said these mini Santa's deliver more than smiles.

"It's a companion, it's somebody to love, who loves you back,” said Hamilton.

It’s a love resident Lana Cloud knows well.

She chose this community so she could bring her dog Bella.

"I don't know that I could get by without my dog,” said Cloud.

In a place where Cloud said they've become family, she still feels it's nice when the furry friends visit.

"I always get great joy out of the pets making other people happy,” said Cloud.

"You know when you have to give up all your independence, and move here it's a pretty big shock, so the animal at least comes from your old environment to your new,” said Hamilton.

Lynn Powell, has been with Austin Dog Alliance for about 8 years, and took her therapy dog Gracie.

"Quite frankly, I enjoy it as much as I think the people we visit with enjoy it,” said Powell.

She said the dogs really like it too.

"That's one of the things we look for when we train therapy dogs, is for them to be receptive to people and enjoy lots of attention,” said Powell.

Attention the residents are happy to show.

Austin Dog Alliance offers obedience training for puppies to adult dogs, as well as classes to become a therapy dog.

