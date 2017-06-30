KVUE
Close

Former lab testing animals to step in the sunshine for the first time

Kirby Killough, KVUE 6:40 PM. CDT June 30, 2017

HUTTO, TEXAS - A group of dogs and a cat will feel their paws on the grass for the first time in their lives Friday evening.

The Beagle Freedom Project, a non-profit animal rescue and advocacy group, rescued the animals from a lab testing facility. Friday evening, they will be released at a home in Hutto and will meet their new foster families. 

"They will now smell sunshine and soil, instead of dirty cages and harsh, dangerous chemicals," BFP said in a release. "They’ll be called by real names instead of the federal identification numbers tattooed inside their ears."

KVUE News will stream the release live on Facebook . It is estimated to begin at 7:45 p.m.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories