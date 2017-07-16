Rep. Doggett addresses possible Medicaid impacts

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) speaks at a July 16 town hall meeting in Austin, Texas. (Photo: KVUE News)

AUSTIN – Several hundred people attended a meeting with Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) on Sunday as he addressed how the new Republican health care bill could affect Medicaid specifically.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has warned the proposed replacement to the Affordable Care Act would translate into “sweeping and deep cuts” to Medicaid.

Brian Brown, whose son was born with disabilities, stood up at Sunday’s town hall event at the First United Methodist Church to talk about how much his family relies on Medicaid.

“There's somebody at the federal government level that does care about what we're going through and is putting in an effort to try to help our family and children like our son,” said Brown.

“Very discouraging, because the federal government is going to take it away and I'm pretty sure Texas isn't going to do anything either so it'll just go by the wayside, possibly,” said Judy Caswell, who also attended Sunday’s meeting.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Saturday a vote on health care legislation would be delayed while Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

