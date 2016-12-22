Starving dog found in crate now living the dream

AUSTIN - When police officers found a puppy nearly dead and abandoned in a crate in North Austin, no one thought she was going to make it.
Weighing only nine pounds and unable to walk or stand up, police officers found her covered in feces, urine and rain water. They took her to the Austin Animal Center for treatment. Elizabeth Mancera was the veterinary technician working at the center at the time.
"The day she came in was a really hard day," Mancera said. "She was not really moving. She was barely breathing. She couldn't stand."
"When she first came in, she was this sweet little thing that couldn't do anything, and now she runs around like a crazy diva," Mancera said. "He's very playful. She has a lot of spirit."
Take a look at Mancera's Instagram account and it's pretty clear that this little pup is living the dream:
Well here it is! Sophie plays for the first time with her best friend Peanutbutter Kisses!!These two are like peas in a pod. I would swear they are long lost sisters! #ilovethem #love #loved #foster #adopted #adoptdontshop #austinanimalcenter #austinanimalcenteralumni #bulldogsofinstagram #pitbullsofinstagram #beaglesofinstagram #mutt #zoomies #play #dogsofinstagram
While Mancera has given Sophie a forever home, the puppy frequently comes back to the Austin Animal Center and has become a friend to everyone at the center.
To learn more about the Austin Animal Center and how you can adopt a puppy for yourself, you can visit austintexas.gov/department/aac.
