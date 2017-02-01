Dog involved in killing of San Marcos infant euthanized

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - The dog named as the attacker in the slaying of a 2-month old baby was euthanized Tuesday at the request of the owners.

According to San Marcos police, after receiving the needed paperwork from the German Shepherds' owner, they forwarded the information to animal control. The department carried out the procedure after reviewing results from their own investigation, as well as information gathered from the police department.

On Jan. 17, police were called out to a residence in the 1000 block of Sagewood at 1:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant that had suffered multiple animal bites.

The baby was taken to Central Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a half an hour later.

The child's father told police that he was sleeping while the baby was napping in her bouncer. When he awoke 20 minutes later, he found the child unresponsive, cold to the touch and with obvious signs of trauma on her body.

Animal control impounded the dog from the home.

San Marcos police said the investigation is ongoing, and the final results from the medical examiner's office could take eight to nine months to complete. The case will be sent to the Hays County District Attorney for review.

