Dog food recalled for possible presence of euthanasia drug

A dog food retailer has issued a recall after cans of their dog food sold in Texas tested positive for a drug that is used for euthanasia.

Party Animal Pet Food said a retailer in Texas told them on April 13 that a customer had taken samples of two cans of their food to a testing lab where the food tested positive for pentobarbital, which is used in euthanasia for humans and animals.

The cans of food were the 13-ounce Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food (Lot#013E15204 04, best by July 2019) and 13-ounce Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food (Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019).

Party Animal said they have contacted all retailers who carried the contaminated products and asked them to remove the remaining cans from shelves. They are asking any pet parents who bought the food to return it to the place of purchase for a refund. They also requested that any retailers who have the food send it back to them so they can have it tested.

"The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority," Party Animal said in a statement. "We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. As pet parents ourselves, we take this matter seriously."

For more information, call 323-207-4100.

