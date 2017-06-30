Dog attacked by rabid fox in San Marcos

Fox in Woods (Photo: JordanJ76)

A dog is in the care of a veterinarian after it was attacked by a rabid fox in San Marcos.

The city said that the dog tested positive for rabies after it was attacked on the 1400 block of Wonder World Dr. on June 28. The dog is now in the care of a veterinarian and will undergo a 90-day isolation period, which is required by the state.

San Marcos Animal Services is reminding residents not to touch or handle foxes or other common carriers of rabies such as skunks, raccoons, bats and coyotes.

If you do see a fox in an area where it might come in contact with humans, contact City of San Marcos Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

This is the first case of rabies not involving a bat in San Marcos.

