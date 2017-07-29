Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beware of paking lot scammers
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Nationwide prescription drug shortage
-
The Way: The story behind the hit song
-
Finding a real solution to Austin traffic
-
One dead after shooting in Central Austin
-
Kyle girl seeks bone marrow transplant
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
-
Transgender military couple react to ban
-
Free lipstick on National Lipstick Day
More Stories
-
APD investigating suspicious death of 3-week-old boy…Jul 29, 2017, 12:50 p.m.
-
APD, DPS stop kidnapping in East AustinJul 29, 2017, 6:48 a.m.
-
Family warns of parking lot scamJul 28, 2017, 10:15 p.m.