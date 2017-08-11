Doctor arrested for drugs now investigated for possible sexual assault, court documents show

David Miranda

Austin police and Travis County prosecutors are investigating whether two emergency room doctors sexually assaulted a woman they met Downtown, according to court documents obtained by KVUE's and the American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski.

The alleged incident happened in March, and has remained under investigation since then.

Neither has been charged with sexual assault, but one of the doctors, David Miranda, was arrested and charged earlier this month with illegal drug possession after Austin police said they found morphine and cocaine in his West Lake Hills home, court records said.

Miranda was taken into custody in Killeen, where he worked at a hospital as a contract physician.

The other doctor, a College Station resident, is identified in a search warrant affidavit, but KVUE is not naming him because he has not been charged.

The search warrant said the woman was with friends at two Downtown establishments and had ordered a ride-sharing car around 1:50 a.m. to take her home. She told police that she woke up, disoriented, at Miranda's home and that she remembered both men assaulting her.

Once she was more alert, she said she asked one of the men to drive her to her car.

She alerted Austin police, and while working with them, participated in conversations with the men in which they acknowledged photographing her during the incident, the warrant said.

© 2017 KVUE-TV