Doc's Motorworks closing after 11 years

Doc's Motorworks sign on its last night, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A South Congress staple is closing after 11 years to make way for a mixed-use development.

Doc’s Motorworks held their last happy hour on Friday night. It is one of seven businesses displaced by the new development. Other businesses closing include the House of Wax, Texas National Outfitters, Wet Salon & Studio and Strut, according to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Doc’s co-owner said they are still looking for another spot in the area to try and reopen. The new development in its place will have office, retail and restaurant uses as well as a parking garage.

