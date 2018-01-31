District judge to decide if city officials were negligent in ballet dancer's death

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - His moves on the stage were graceful. Fourteen-year-old Alexei Bauereis was more than a son, brother, and friend -- he was an exceptional ballet dancer.

Bauereis died in the summer of 2016 when he was hit by a car while walking across the street with a friend in a crosswalk. The family says the traffic lights were flashing red and the crosswalk button didn't work at the time of the accident.

Bauereis' death lead to a lawsuit against the driver, Mason Currah, and the City of Austin. Currah, police say, allegedly checked his phone before hitting Bauereis. His mother, Anna, spoke to KVUE Wednesday.

RELATED:

Family of teen cyclist killed in crash file lawsuit against Austin, driver

Friend remembers teen cyclist killed in crash

“We have maintained from the very beginning of this whole situation there's something wrong and we need to dig deep and find out what's wrong. And we need to fix it for our entire community, not just our son,” Anna said.

The lawsuit claims that the city acted negligently in switching the traffic light system at the intersection of Spicewood Springs Road and Rustic Rock Drive, where the crash occurred. The lights were blinking and not solid.

Attorneys for the family believe Currah was not prompted to stop and therefore hit their son at the crosswalk.

City officials argued in court Wednesday for a judge to withdraw the lawsuit. They say it's not up to the courts to decide how municipalities install traffic lights, it's under city discretion what to install.

Meanwhile, this case weighs heavy on the family. All they want is for the city to do what they believe is the right thing.

“Someone needs to be held accountable for this perfect storm at the end of our street that happened as a result of our son dying,” Anna said.

City officials declined interviews about this case. They tell us they want to wait until a decision is reached. The family is suing for $1 million.

© 2018 KVUE-TV