District attorney to drop corruption charges if Dawnna Dukes resigns

Booking photo of Rep. Dawnna Dukes. (Photo: Travis County Sheriff's Office)

TRAVIS COUNTY - If State Representative Dawnna Dukes (D-Austin) resigns from office and submits to a drug and alcohol assessment, the district attorney will drop corruption charges against her, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman said that she has until the end of the business day Tuesday to take the plea offer.

Grand jury indicts State Rep. Dawnna Dukes

In addition to her resignation and drug and alcohol assessment, she would be required to pay restitution in the amount of $3,000 related to charges of tampering with governmental records and abuse of official capacity, pay a $500 fine to the Texas Ethics Commission and waive her right to a speedy trial in any future litigation related to the matter.

If Dukes is found guilty at trial, she could face a maximum punishment of 28 years in prison.

© 2017 KVUE-TV