Disaster Recovery Center to close doors in Fayette County

LA GRANGE, TEXAS - FEMA announced Wednesday that a State of Texas/Federal Disaster Recovery Center set up in Fayette County will permanently shut its doors at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The center, located at the Randolph Recreation Center in La Grange, Texas, was opened on Sept. 4 following Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA said individuals and businesses included in the Texas federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent floods can still get help, as well as register if they haven't already done so.

Those options include:

- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

- Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

- Via the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices.

- Visiting other Disaster Recovery Centers.

