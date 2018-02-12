Did Rolling Stone just announce Bruno Mars is headlining F1 in Austin?

AUSTIN - Rolling Stone may have just inadvertently revealed that Bruno Mars is headlining Formula 1 in Austin this year.

In an article published Monday, the music magazine listed the musician's North American dates for his "24K Magic" tour. One of those dates has some Austinites raising their eyebrows.

On Oct. 20, Bruno Mars is slated to perform in Austin at the Circuit of the Americas. That just so happens to be in the middle of F1: Oct. 19 through Oct. 21.

Anthony Samuelson tweeted, "Anything you want to tell us @COTA?"

COTA's official account then tweeted back, "Tickets and announcement coming next month," along with a winking emoji.

