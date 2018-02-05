Did Amazon's Super Bowl ad hint at choosing Austin for HQ2?

The ad featured during the Super Bowl shows Amazon’s personal assistant device “Alexa” losing her voice while delivering the weather in Austin. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Amazon’s Super Bowl ad has people wondering if the company dropped a big hint about which city it will pick for its second headquarters.

In January 2018, Amazon said Austin was one of 20 cities it is considering for its second headquarters out of 238 bids from cities across North America. Some people are pushing the company to choose Austin because of the $5 billion investment HQ2 promises, along with jobs for 50,000 employees and average annual salaries of $100,000.

The ad featured during the Super Bowl shows Amazon’s personal assistant device “Alexa” losing her voice while delivering the weather in Austin. In a Texas Monthly article about the ad, they speculate that the peacocks Anthony Hopkins is feeding could reference the peacocks roaming wild at Mayfield Park in Austin.

Amazon is expected to announce its final decision in 2018.

