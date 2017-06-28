Veteran with PTSD asks for help finding lost service dog

Irwin asks that anyone who finds Bane or can report any information to reach out to him at (512) 848-9445. He says the dog can also be dropped off at Paleface Veterinary Clinic at 21205 TX-71 in Spicewood, Texas, no questions asked.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - A veteran with PTSD from Spicewood is asking for the public's help in finding his service dog that went missing and is even offering a $1,500 reward for his safe return.

Family friend Vicki DeWeese said that James Irwin’s dog Bane, a 2-year-old Rottweiler, disappeared from his backyard on Sunday near the corner of Bob Wire Road and Cordill Lane off Highway 71. She reported that another dog, who Irwin said never leaves Bane’s side, went missing as well but later made its way back to Irwin’s home without Bane.

DeWeese said Irwin, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm who suffers from PTSD, works with Operation: Warrior’s Path in Central Texas, a non-profit organization that provides help and recovery for those suffering from PTSD.

She said that in addition to searching by foot and by drone, Irwin also engaged a tracking dog to find Bane by scent. The tracking dog lost Bane's scent approximately two miles from Irwin’s house, leading them to believe that the dog may have been picked up or stolen.

DeWeese reported that all area shelters, veterinarian clinics and law enforcement have been notified. She added that Bane is very friendly and weighs about 125 pounds, has a primarily black coat with tan markings and still has his tail.

In addition to the bad news of losing Bane, she said Irwin just found out that a close friend he considers to be “like a father to him” was diagnosed with terminal leukemia.

Irwin asks that anyone who finds Bane or can report any information to reach out to him via email at jamesirwin@austin.rr.com or by calling 512-848-9445. He said the dog can also be dropped off at Paleface Veterinary Clinic at 21205 TX-71 in Spicewood, Texas, no questions asked.

© 2017 KVUE-TV