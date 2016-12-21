Deputy receives hateful message on Seguin sandwich receipt, employee fired

WARNING: Strong language depicted in images below

SEGUIN, TX – It’s that time of the year where people seem to be spreading the most cheer, but one Guadalupe County Deputy received a message of just the opposite Tuesday from an employee at a Seguin sandwich shop.

The message on the deputy's receipt has gone viral on social media since it was posted to Facebook on Tuesday. The post has been shared over 1,700 times.

A deputy, dressed in uniform, received a derogatory message on his receipt after going through a Schlotzsky’s deli drive thru.

According to the district manager of the Seguin Schlotzsky’s, the employee at their location has been fired and has reached out personally to the deputy to apologize.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Seguin Schlotzsky’s said law enforcement is always welcome at their location where they offer officers in uniform a special discount in appreciation of their service.

KENS 5 spoke with the Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke who said the incident was a simple mistake.

According to the Sheriff, the store manager told him a young employee was goofing off when she wrote the message. She didn’t intend for it to be printed onto a receipt.

Sheriff Zwicke said there is no ill will between his department and the store. They have been long-time supporters of Seguin law enforcement and this incident was not hate directed towards law enforcement.

As a way to make it up to the Guadalupe Sheriff's Department, the Seguin Schlotzsky’s took sandwiches to the deputies Wednesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Zwicke, they were gone instantly.

KENS 5 reached out to the deputy himself, but have yet to reach him.

Seguin Schlotzsky’s dropping off sandwiches to the Guadalupe County Sherriff's Department (Photo courtesy of GCSO)

