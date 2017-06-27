Deputies seize 8 kilos of cocaine in Williamson County

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seized 8 kilos of cocaine Monday afternoon during a routine traffic stop on Interstate Highway 35. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seized 8 kilos of cocaine Monday afternoon during a routine traffic stop on Interstate Highway 35.

Jose Angel Rodriguez, 17, was pulled over for following too closely and driving in the left lane without passing. Deputies said they observed indicators of potential criminal activity, and obtained consent to search the vehicle. The cocaine was discovered in a compartment inside of the vehicle.

Rodriguez was arrested for possession of cocaine. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

