Dentist in toddler death case sues multiple national media outlets

The Austin dentist involved in the accidental death of a 14-month-old Daisy Lynn Torres in 2016 is suing multiple national media outlets over their coverage of the case.

Dr. Michael Melanson filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Travis County against CBS Studios, the Nancy Grace Show, Time Warner Broadcasting, Associated Newspapers North America, Mail Media, FHT Media Holding and www. healthnutnews.com.

Documents obtained by the Austin American-Statesman state that Melanson said the outlets committed libel and slander by publishing and broadcasting a report from Dr. Robert Williams, an independent forensic dental examiner. Melanson said Williams' report, which questioned why he performed the procedure on Torres, was inaccurate.

Torres died while under Melanson's care at the Austin Children's Dentistry on March 29, 2016.

The state dental board announced in April that they found no findings of fault against Melanson.

Torres' parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Austin Children's Dentistry in March.

