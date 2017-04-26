Dentist cleared in 2016 death of toddler

Daisy Lynn Torres. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The state dental board has closed its investigation and will not punish the dentist involved in the death of 14-month-old Daisy Lynn Torres, who died during a procedure last year, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski confirmed.

Michael Yanoff of Dallas, the attorney for Dr. Michael Melanson, confirmed to Plohetski that the state dental board found no findings of fault against Dr. Melanson.

"The dental board looked at this very closely, they had their own independent experts look at it. They reviewed the evidence submitted by Dr. Melanson, and they came to a reasoned conclusion based on reviewing all of that evidence," Yanoff added in a statement.

Daisy Lynn Torres died in March 2016 during a procedure performed by Dr. Melanson at Austin Children's Dentistry in North Austin.

At some point during the procedure, Daisy's heart and breathing stopped and she was rushed to a hospital. There has been disagreement over whether she was undergoing a necessary procedure, which included root canals and cavity fillings.

Her death has led to several lawsuits -- including one filed by the girl's parents -- that claimed the dentistry was only doing the procedure to make money.

The dental board itself would not confirm this development to KVUE. They said their investigations are all confidential and that they only disclose the outcomes if they result in disciplinary action against a dentist, not if the dentist is cleared of any wrongdoing.

