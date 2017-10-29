Demi Lovato shows off Selena Halloween costume

From Demi Lovato's Snapchat account.

Pop star Demi Lovato took to social media Saturday evening to show off her Halloween costume this year.

Dressed in a purple jumpsuit with red lipstick and bangs, Lovato captured the look of late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla.

Lovato posted several photos to her Snapchat account, showing off the look made complete with hoop earrings, long white fingernails, and black high heels.

View more photos of her outfit below:

