Delta announces nonstop flights from Austin to Boston

Rush hour traffic on Tobin bridge in Boston (Photo: MIHAI ANDRITOIU)

More flight options to fly to the east coast are coming to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this fall.

Delta Airlines announced Tuesday that they are offering nonstop flight service from ABIA to Boston Logan International Airport starting Sept. 10, and tickets are already available for booking on their website.

According to the airline, flights from Austin to Boston would operate six days a week from Monday through Saturday and begin Sept. 11 starting at 6:30 a.m. Flights from Boston to Austin would begin on Sept. 10 and would also run six days a week from Sunday through Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The flights will run on an upgraded aircraft that offers free on-demand flight entertainment for customers and first class seating.

© 2017 KVUE-TV