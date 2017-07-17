Delta announces flights from Amsterdam to Austin for SXSW

AUSTIN - Amsterdam festival fans received good news Monday when Delta Air Lines announced four nonstop round-trip flights between Amsterdam’s Airport Schiphol and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport during South by Southwest Festival.

According to a press release issued by Delta Air Lines, Delta will run four nonstop round-trip flights between the two airports on March 8, 9, 14 and 18 in 2018. Scheduled to operate using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft with 224 seats, the flights will allow about 1,000 fans to attend the festival.

Delta said that the flights from Amsterdam will seamlessly connect services from across its European network, which includes Paris, Frankfurt and Rome.

Delta also announced it would be offering three nonstop round-trip flights from Amsterdam to Las Vegas in January 2018 for the Consumer Electronics Show. These flights are scheduled to operate on January 7, 12 and 13.

Jim Smith, executive director at ABIA, said these flights will make it even easier for global customers to experience SXSW, which he said received more than 400,000 attendees last year.

