Delta adding Austin-Seattle route in June

AUSTIN - Delta Air Lines is adding nonstop service between the Live Music Capital of the World and the Emerald City in June.

The Atlanta-based carrier announced seven new routes from its Seattle hub, including a daily flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that will start on June 12. Delta and the airport said the nonstop flights will leave ABIA at 7 a.m. and arrive in Seattle at 9 a.m., with return flights leaving Seattle at 5 p.m. and arriving in Austin at 11 p.m. The flight will be on Delta’s Airbus A319 aircraft.

“Extensive service throughout North America is important to Seattleites, and this is another example of our commitment to the Pacific Northwest,” said Mike Medeiros, Delta’s Vice President – Seattle, in a release. “As we prepare for another year of significant growth at Sea-Tac, we’re pleased to offer customers access to more of the top business and leisure destinations, larger aircraft, and convenient flight schedules, all with a premium customer experience unique to Delta in Seattle.”

Other routes announced by Delta on Thursday were:

- One daily flight to General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee, Wis., beginning March 9;

- Three daily flights to Eugene Airport in Eugene, Ore., beginning April 1;

- One daily flight to Nashville International Airport, beginning May 26;

- One daily flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, beginning June 8;

- Two daily flights to Redmond Municipal Airport in Redmond, Ore., beginning June 12;

- One daily flight to Lihue Airport on Hawaii’s Kaua’i Island, beginning Dec. 21;

Tickets for all the new flights will go on sale Jan. 14, Delta said.

ABIA said Delta provided service to 1.4 million passengers in 2015 and is the airport’s fourth-largest carrier. With the addition of the AUS-SEA route in June, Delta will have eight nonstop flights from Austin. Delta's service between Austin and Raleigh-Durham International is set to begin March 9.

