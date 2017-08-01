Dell Med announces creation of oncology department

S. Gail Eckhard, M.D., has been named the chair of Dell Medical School's new Department of Oncology. (Photo: The University of Texas)

AUSTIN - Citing a focus on advancing cancer research, education and care in Austin and Travis County, the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin announced Monday that it is creating a Department of Oncology.

According to a press release issued by the university, the new department will be chaired by S. Gail Eckhardt, M.D., who joined Dell Med in 2016 as the inaugural executive director of the LIVESTRONG Cancer Institutes and also serves as the school’s associate dean of cancer programs.

“Our team at Dell Med is looking to streamline administrative support, improve efficiency and develop an enterprise strategy to advance cancer care — and improve health outcomes — for the people of Travis County and Central Texas,” Eckhardt said in the release. “This effort is inherently collaborative, and we are working with a wide array of community partners on disease-focused, multidisciplinary care.”

Eckhardt said her “enterprise strategy” involves increasing local cancer research to improve access to care and patient quality of life. She said this includes expanding, enhancing and connecting cancer research at UT Austin.

The university said that by working with partners, the new department will translate scientific research into tools and treatments that can improve patient health results, offer more high-quality clinical trials in the Austin area, and will focus on precision medicine that personalizes cancer treatments based on new developments in molecular diagnostics.

“When Travis Country voters gave their support to create a new medical school in 2012, increasing access to high-quality cancer care was a major part of the discussion,” said Clay Johnston, M.D., Ph.D., dean of the medical school in the release. “This gets us another step closer to realizing the community’s vision for better health, particularly for those who are most vulnerable, making Austin a model healthy city.”

Faculty members of the Department of Oncology will work within the LIVESTRONG Cancer Institutes in a patient-centered environment while collaborating with the LIVESTRONG Foundation, Ascension’s Seton Healthcare Family and the Central Texas cancer care community, the university said.

The new oncology department is the medical school’s ninth department addition.

