Dell Children's child safety seat program expanding outside Austin

A $320,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation will allow the Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas to expand its child safety seat inspection program to communities outside of Travis County.

The grant will fund the Kids in Cars programs, which is a partnership between TxDOT and Dell Children's. The inspections will now be available to families in Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays and Williamson counties.

"There’s a huge need for families in rural areas to get this type of instruction and we look forward to helping," said Stewart Williams, manager of the injury prevention program at Dell Children's.

The inspections will be at set locations where certified child passenger safety technicians will assist families with:

Installing car seats and booster seats

Ensuring children are riding as safely as possible in the family's vehicle

Receiving safety seats for families who qualify for assistance based on need

Answering any related questions caregivers may have

Kids in Cars inspection stations will be located at:

Elgin Fire Department

Lockhart Police Department

First United Methodist Church of Johnson City

Kyle Fire Department

Georgetown Fire Department

Appointments are strongly recommended. To schedule an appointment, call 512-324-TOTS.

You can learn more about Kids in Cars here.

