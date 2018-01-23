Del Valle ISD releases weather makeup days

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

TEXAS - Del Valle Independent School District has announced its school makeup days.

Many Central Texas schools closed their doors due to inclement weather in mid-January that altered summer break release schedules.

Del Valle ISD announced all students have a full-day class schedule on March 29 and 30, instead of the half day schedule designated originally. All district offices will be open the full day as well.

For any questions please visit, www.dvisd.net.



