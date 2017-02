Police along Texas 71 near Del Valle High School after students walk out of class. (Photo: KVUE News)

DEL VALLE, TEXAS - Dozens of students walked out of class at Del Valle High School Wednesday afternoon and marched in the roadways near the school.

The students are marching on Highway 71. Police are on the scene.

Motorists should expect delays near Texas 71 and SH 130 until the students disperse.

This is a developing story. Please check back with KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)