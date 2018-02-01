Del Valle High School in shelter-in-place

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

DEL VALLE, TEXAS - Del Valle High School is currently in a shelter-in-place due to an investigation Thursday, according to Del Valle ISD.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said they received a report a student might bring a weapon to the school.

School officials said all students are safe.

Deputies said the shelter-in-place was requested out of "an abundance of caution" while deputies investigate.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

