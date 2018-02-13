Daybreak All-Star: Sock it to me, Nancy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Ramona Thompson moved her mom, Nancy, to Georgetown 11 years ago after she suffered a stroke.

Upon her many visits to the nursing home, Ramona noticed that her mom's sock supply would dwindle over time, so she was constantly having to restock the sock drawer.

Following Nancy's death three years ago, Ramona decided that there was still a need for her help in nursing homes around Georgetown. That's why she founded "Sock it to Me Nancy."

Ramona and her team of volunteers collect new socks throughout the year, and in the fall they pay a visit to three Georgetown area nursing homes to hand out the socks.

Each visit is special for the volunteers and for those lucky enough to get a new pair of socks.

The conversations and smiles are as warm as the socks!

