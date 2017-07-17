DAYBREAK ADVENTURES: Daybreak team makes a splash on Six Flags' first 'water coaster'

For the first day of "Daybreak Adventures," the crew hit up Six Flags new "water coaster." (Photo: KVUE)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - For Six Flags Fiesta Texas' 25th summer of fun this year in San Antonio, the KVUE Daybreak squad got a chance to mark the occasion with a splash by trying out the park's first "water coaster."

It's part of something we're calling "Daybreak Adventures": The Daybreak crew has been tasked with going outside their comfort zones to take part in something adventurous -- and hopefully have some fun in the process.

Much to anchor Yvonne Nava's initial dismay, the Thunder Rapids Water Coaster takes you up three stories and sends you on a water-filled journey of almost 1,000 feet.

It definitely qualifies as a water ride as you will get soaked along the way! The Thunder Rapids Water Coaster uses one-of-a-kind technology that shoots water from each side of the raft to propel riders up hills along the way. There are also several high-banked turns to keep the screams coming -- as you can hear from the Daybreak crew above.

Nava reluctantly admitted that she had some anxiety leading up to the trip to Six Flags, but she faced her fears:

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is open every day until Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Water park admission is included with the park ticket.

