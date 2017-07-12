Dating website ranks Austin among top cities to date a 'Game of Thrones' fan

You might be melting in this Texas summer heat, but winter is coming, and you might need someone to keep you warm. "Game of Thrones" returns on Sunday, and if you're looking for a date in Austin to watch the show with you, Match.com says you're in luck.

According to data from the dating website, Austin is the fifth best city in the country for "Game of Thrones" fans on Match.com. It's also the fourth best city to find female fans of the show.

The data says the best city in which to date a "Game of Thrones" fan is Washington, D.C.

The website also said that "Game of Thrones" fans appear to be better educated than the general population on Match.com. They are 70 percent more likely to have a Ph.D., 44 percent more likely to have a graduate degree and 23 percent more likely to have a BA.

"Game of Thrones" fans on Match.com also seem to earn a higher income than other users. They are 83 percent more likely to make $150,000 or more per year and 39 percent more likely to make between $100,000 and $150,000 per year. The data did not determine how likely they are to pay their debts. (Get it?)

And if that doesn't convince you to date a "Game of Thrones" fan, Match.com also conducted a survey among singles across America -- not just members of the website -- which found that fans of the show are 81 percent more likely to have had a date in the last year...so they can't be that weird, right?

