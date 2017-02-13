North Texan named next 'Bachelorette'

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay is making a big splash in the headlines by becoming the first black bachelorette, according to multiple reports.



Appearing on Nick Viall's The Bachelor, the 31-year-old made the quite appearance, receiving the first impression rose during its first episode. Although the announcement arrived prior to the airing of her elimination, she has at least made the final six thus far.

Rachel Lindsay (Photo: ABC, The Bachelor)





Multiple reports said the announcement will be made officially on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel's Live.



Bachelor producer and creator Mike Fleiss posted a Tweet, referring to a "historic announcement."

We've decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night's show. #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 12, 2017

Lindsay's father is a federal judge on the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas.



Copyright 2016 WFAA