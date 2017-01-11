Dad says pre-K daughter molested by classmate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Genetic testing reveals rare brain disorder
-
State Rep. Dawnna Dukes not stepping down
-
Mother murdered, mutilated daughter
-
KVUE Breaking News
-
Storm Team Forecast
-
Boy's share special friendship
-
The Battle for House District 46
-
Teen who shot self in back of police car dies
-
Social media's impact on children
More Stories
-
Amber Alert issued for three missing childrenJan 11, 2017, 8:17 p.m.
-
Texas State student gets 40 years in wrong-way crash…Jan 11, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
Restaurateur wanted for Republic Square ParkJan 11, 2017, 9:42 p.m.