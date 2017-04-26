DA seeks rehearing after second dismissal of Kleinhart manslaughter charge

Charles Kleinhart, former Austin police detective. (Photo: Austin polie)

AUSTIN - Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore is moving forward with her plan to reinstate charges against former Austin Police Detective Charles Kleinhart.

Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office announced they were seeking a rehearing of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision, in which they dismissed the indictment to charge Kleinhart with manslaughter in the shooting death of Larry Jackson Jr. in 2013.

According to court records, Kleinhart was questioning Jackson in relation to a bank robbery during July 2013. A chase ensued, and Kleinhart ended up fatally shooting Jackson after an alleged struggle.

A Travis County grand jury indicted Kleinhart on a manslaughter charge in 2014, but it was overturned by the U.S. District Court the following year. Kleinhart argued that he was working for an FBI task force at the time of the shooting, which judges ruled protects him from prosecution.

On April 20, 2017, the DA's office appealed the decision and argued that Kleinhart was employed by APD and not the feds. However, a three-member panel of the Appeals Court in New Orleans still affirmed the 2015 decision to dismiss the manslaughter charge.

In a release from the DA's office, Moore stated, "After reviewing the ruling of the Fifth Circuit panel, I have concluded that the legal issues raised in this case are so important to the state and to law enforcement agencies that those issues should be considered by the entire court."

© 2017 KVUE-TV