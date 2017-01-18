Cyclist killed in NW Austin crash identified

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA)

AUSTIN - Police have released the name of the man who died after he was struck by a SUV in northwest Austin on Jan. 8.

Austin police said their primary investigation shows Paul Pittman, 61, was riding a bicycle along Riata Trace Parkway near the U.S. 183 frontage road around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 8 when he “failed to yield” to a 2006 Ford Explorer traveling northbound on the frontage road. The driver of the Explorer was unable to avoid striking Pittman. Police said Pittman was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call APD Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-5789. This is Austin’s second fatal crash and second fatality of 2017.

