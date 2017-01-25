Cruz takes down Deadspin on Twitter

WASHINGTON - Twitter users have said Texas Senator Ted Cruz looked like everything from the Zodiac Killer to a member of a 1980’s hair metal band. But Senator Cruz himself had a little fun with the website Deadspin on Twitter Tuesday, though Deadspin didn’t exactly take too kindly to it.
The story starts with a report from Politico that Cruz was looking to rebrand himself and that included starting a weekly basketball game in the Senate office building. Deadspin, which primarily blogs about sports, asked on Twitter for users to “send us proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball.”
Send us proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball https://t.co/MgGLnsscPf pic.twitter.com/mpxI5EBQkK— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 23, 2017
Without missing a beat, Senator Cruz’s official Twitter account replied to Deadspin with a picture of Duke basketball star Grayson Allen who has a resemblance to the Senator. Cruz asked Dedaspin, “What do I win?”
@Deadspin what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017
Deadspin, apparently not taking too well to Cruz’s joke, responded to the Senator with the statement, “Go eat *expletive*.”
@tedcruz Go eat shit.— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 25, 2017
Cruz, again not missing a beat, responded with an animated Gif from the movie “Anchorman” that said, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”
@Deadspin pic.twitter.com/TMiDBco2TB— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017
Well played, Senator Cruz. Well played indeed.
(© 2017 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs