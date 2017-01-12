Criminal trial for Ken Paxton set for May 1

TEXAS - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal trial on securities fraud charges will start May 1, according to Judge George Gallagher.
Gallagher also said that starting April 20, four days will be set aside for jury selection in Collin County.
Paxton, who has been charged with two counts of securities fraud, is accused of personally duping investors in a high-tech startup before taking office in 2015. He has also been charged with failing to register with state securities regulators.
Paxton has pleaded not guilty and faces 5-99 years in prison if convicted.
