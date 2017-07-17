The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management is responding to a wildfire near the Tahitian Village area of Bastrop. (Photo: Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, Facebook)

BASTROP, TEXAS - The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management responded to a wildfire in the Tahitian Village area near 155 Akaloa Drive in Bastrop.

Crews said they had a good knockdown around the perimeter on Monday and asked people to stay clear of the area to allow fire crews enough room to navigate.

Crews reported that the fire was put out shortly after 11 a.m. and cleanup was underway.

