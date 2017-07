(Photo: Austin Fire Dept)

Fire crews are responding to a fire involving a large number of tires in Pflugerville, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The fire is at a tire shop in the 2900 block of W. Pecan St. AFD is assisting the Pflugerville Fire Dept.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

