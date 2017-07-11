Person pulled from water after reported drowning at Hippie Hollow

(Photo: KVUE)

Rescue crews pulled a person from Lake Travis after a reported drowning at Hippie Hollow Tuesday evening, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said.

ATCEMS said the possible drowning was reported at Hippie Hollow, 7000 Comanche Trail, on the east side of Lake Travis, around 7:30 p.m. The person was pulled from the water and transported to the hospital by ATCEMS for an evaluation shortly after 8 p.m.

Lake Travis firefighters and STAR Flight also responded to the scene, ATCEMS said.

Hippie Hollow is the only legally-recognized clothing-optional public park in Texas.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

