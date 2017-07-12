High-rise fire in Downtown Austin knocked down

(Photo: Scott Guest, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Crews have knocked down a fire at a high-rise located on Brazos Street in Downtown Austin Wednesday.

According to the Austin Fire Department, crews are currently checking for an extension on the 9th floor of the building located at 720 Brazos Street. A second alarm had been called after AFD responded to it shortly before 2 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 7th Street and 8th Street from Congress Avenue to San Jacinto Boulevard.

Officials believe the fire was started by an overheated exhaust pipe during a generator load test.

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

