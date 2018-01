The fire broke out at 6401 Spring Fever in southeast Austin. (Photo: AFD)

AUSTIN - Crews are battling a fire in southeast Austin Friday morning at a two-story home.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire broke out at 6401 Spring Fever near William Cannon Drive. Crews said it is a heavily involved fire.

AFD said one person is being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

