KVUE
Close

Crews responding to apartment fire off I-35 in North Austin

Hana Adeni, KVUE 4:08 PM. CST January 04, 2018

AUSTIN - A fire broke out in an apartment complex in North Austin on Thursday around 3:22 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department is currently responding to the fire at the Avesta Solano apartments at 8800 North Interstate Highway 35.

Around 4 p.m. officials said the 2-alarm fire that originated in an attic was under control.
 


 


Central Texas Red Cross said that volunteers were on its way to assist with any displaced residents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories