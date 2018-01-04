Crews responding to apartment fire off I-35 in North Austin

(Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN - A fire broke out in an apartment complex in North Austin on Thursday around 3:22 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department is currently responding to the fire at the Avesta Solano apartments at 8800 North Interstate Highway 35.

Around 4 p.m. officials said the 2-alarm fire that originated in an attic was under control.



Central Texas Red Cross said that volunteers were on its way to assist with any displaced residents.

