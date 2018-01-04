Crews responding to apartment fire off I-35 in North Austin

AUSTIN - A fire broke out in an apartment complex in North Austin on Thursday around 3:22 p.m.
The Austin Fire Department is currently responding to the fire at the Avesta Solano apartments at 8800 North Interstate Highway 35.
Around 4 p.m. officials said the 2-alarm fire that originated in an attic was under control.
Central Texas Red Cross said that volunteers were on its way to assist with any displaced residents.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
