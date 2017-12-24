Crews rescue person who fell off sailboat in Lake Travis

Austin-Travis County EMS (Photo: Martin Doporto, KVUE)

AUSTIN - A man who fell off of a sailboat on Lake Travis has been found and is in good condition, according to authorities.

According to ATCEMS, the person fell near 6300 Bob Wentz Park Road near Hippie Hollow Park Dec. 24. The person was later found on a nearby dock in good condition.

Another person who did not know how to operate the boat was stuck on the sailboat, but emergency crews made contact with the occupant, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD said the occupant is in good condition.

