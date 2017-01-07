Crews investigating cause of fire that destroyed mosque

(Photo: Killough, Kirby)

LAKE TRAVIS - A mosque that was under construction was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

The Lake Travis Fire Department and Travis County Fire responded to reports of a structure fire at 4701 Doss Road around 3:30 a.m. Crews reported flames shooting out of the building.

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.

The structure was the Islamic Center of Lake Travis and was under construction.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

