Crews fighting 100-acre fire in Blanco County

Photo: file

Crews are fighting a fire that has spread over 100 acres in Blanco County, according to Blanco County Emergency Management.

BCEM said the fire started in the area of Trails End Road and Weddle Road, off of Ranch Road 1323, north of Johnson City. The fire was started by a BBQ pit.

The fire is moving northwest from Trails End Road, BCEM said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was approximately 100-acres in size around 5 p.m.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire. A shelter with a nurse and cots for area residents has been set up at the First Methodist Church in Johnson City.

STAR Flight and DPS air support are assisting ground crews in fighting the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

© 2017 KVUE-TV