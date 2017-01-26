Crews clearing mess after garbage truck catches fire, dumps load

AUSTIN - Crews are working to clear a northeast Austin road after a garbage truck caught on fire and dumped trash onto the roadway Thursday morning, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
The Statesman reported that the fire happened sometime around 5:37 a.m. at East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road. Officers shut down the intersection in order to clear the roadway.
