Crews break ground on East Austin high-rise

AUSTIN - Crews have broken ground on a major development in East Austin.

On Wednesday, Capital Metro and city leaders announced the construction of the Plaza Saltillo District, an 800-unit mixed-use development that will be built over the existing rail stop.

The development by Endeavor Real Estate Group will be six blocks long from Interstate 35 to Onion Street and will be built between 4th and 5th streets.

"We'll have roughly 141 affordable units, which is 15 percent of the residential project," said Jason Thumler with Endeavor Real Estate Group. "And they'll be at roughly 50 percent of the median family income for individuals and families who are 50 percent or less of the median family income will qualify for those units."

Some nearby and longtime East Austin business owners have said they plan to move away from the area due to rising costs.

Capital Metro's lease to Endeavor Real Estate is expected to bring in $200 million in revenue.

